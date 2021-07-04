Neste launches Neste MY Renewable Diesel in Belgium

Neste, the world’s leading provider of renewable diesel (RD) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) has launched Neste MY Renewable Diesel in the Belgian market. The fuel, produced from 100% renewable raw materials, is brought to the Belgian market in collaboration with the channel partner EG Group.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel enables customers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% over the fuel’s life cycle compared to fossil diesel.

The launch follows the successful introduction of Neste MY Renewable Diesel on the Dutch market in October 2019. The fuel is currently available at more than 100 stations throughout the Netherlands and more than 500 locations worldwide.

Besides Belgium, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is available for customers in the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the United States in California and Oregon.

Neste’s Rotterdam refinery together with the company’s Singapore refinery, are the world’s biggest and most advanced renewable diesel and renewable products refineries. The total annual production capacity of Neste’s renewable diesel and other renewable products is currently 3.2 million tons, and by the first quarter of 2023 it will increase to close to 4.5 million tons.