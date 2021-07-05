Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Electrify America selects Long Beach and the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles for $25M investment

Automotive supplier Eberspächer acquires 100% of ViCTORi to enter hydrogen and fuel cell market

05 July 2021

Automotive supplier Eberspächer is entering the fast-growing market of hydrogen and fuel cell technology. The company has acquired 100% of the shares of the US company ViCTORi LLC, better known as VAIREX air systems, effective 2 July 2021. In the future, Eberspächer will offer air supply components for fuel cell systems.

We are deliberately investing in a future market and want to grow purposefully with hydrogen and fuel cell technology.

—Managing Partner Martin Peters

ViCTORi develops and produces fuel cell cathode air compressors and related components. These control the power that the fuel cell generates through accurate air flow and pressure supply, making it a key component for the performance of fuel cells and contributing significantly to the performance, packaging and durability of the overall system.

EB_VAIREX_air_compressor_small

VAIREX air compressor

The technology is already utilized in stationary as well as in mobile fuel cells applications and includes emission-free forklifts and conveyor vehicles. In addition, they are used as range extenders in light delivery vehicles as well as in stationary power generation systems. Due to the high reliability of the components, they can be used in fuel-cell trucks or buses in the future.

Since the overall market for fuel cell applications is growing strongly, Eberspächer is investing purposefully. According to market forecasts, a worldwide sales potential of US$8 billion is estimated for fuel cell systems by 2030.

VAIREX products have been on the market for more than ten years and the company has already delivered more than 15,000 air compressors to customers in 25 countries worldwide. With headquarters and production in Boulder, Colorado as well as sales operations in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai, the company has so far seen the greatest success in the US and Asian markets.

While acquiring VAIREX we open up a new business area for Eberspächer. In doing so, we rely on the many years of Dr. Massimo Venturi’s experience. With his knowledge in fuel cell technology, he will, in addition to his previous functions at Eberspächer, become President of VAIREX, and further develop the company. We plan to further develop and scale up VAIREX’s products through Eberspächer’s global presence and integrate our electronics expertise.

The acquisition is part of the company’s targeted development of new business areas in the field of Hydrogen for Mobility.

—Dr. Jörg Schernikau, COO Climate Control Systems and Automotive Controls at Eberspaecher

Posted on 05 July 2021 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Vehicle Systems | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)