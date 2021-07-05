Automotive supplier Eberspächer acquires 100% of ViCTORi to enter hydrogen and fuel cell market

Automotive supplier Eberspächer is entering the fast-growing market of hydrogen and fuel cell technology. The company has acquired 100% of the shares of the US company ViCTORi LLC, better known as VAIREX air systems, effective 2 July 2021. In the future, Eberspächer will offer air supply components for fuel cell systems.

We are deliberately investing in a future market and want to grow purposefully with hydrogen and fuel cell technology. —Managing Partner Martin Peters

ViCTORi develops and produces fuel cell cathode air compressors and related components. These control the power that the fuel cell generates through accurate air flow and pressure supply, making it a key component for the performance of fuel cells and contributing significantly to the performance, packaging and durability of the overall system.





VAIREX air compressor

The technology is already utilized in stationary as well as in mobile fuel cells applications and includes emission-free forklifts and conveyor vehicles. In addition, they are used as range extenders in light delivery vehicles as well as in stationary power generation systems. Due to the high reliability of the components, they can be used in fuel-cell trucks or buses in the future.

Since the overall market for fuel cell applications is growing strongly, Eberspächer is investing purposefully. According to market forecasts, a worldwide sales potential of US$8 billion is estimated for fuel cell systems by 2030.

VAIREX products have been on the market for more than ten years and the company has already delivered more than 15,000 air compressors to customers in 25 countries worldwide. With headquarters and production in Boulder, Colorado as well as sales operations in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai, the company has so far seen the greatest success in the US and Asian markets.