Hyundai Motor Group announces 2021 ZER01NE Accelerator open call to collaborate with startups

Hyundai Motor Group announced its 2021 ZER01NE Accelerator, an open innovation platform to facilitate collaboration between startups and the Group on various projects. This program aims to discover valuable startups and explore the possibilities of strategic usage of their innovative technologies.

Startups can apply to one of the 45 projects derived by the Group’s internal teams under eight key themes: mobility and logistics; eco-tech; in-car UX; vision AI; AI analytics; materials; drones and robot material; and interactive contents.

Startups can only apply for one specific project. The Group’s organizations that are responsible for technology developments will be directly involved in reviewing and recruiting the applicants for each project.

Only registered corporations will be eligible for consideration and can submit their application on the official application website until 29 July. Results will be announced on 8 September.

Selected startups will be provided with a project development budget and have the opportunity to be evaluated for equity investments.





Since ZER01NE Accelerator was introduced in 2018, 60 teams from nine affiliates of the Group and 73 startups have worked together on 64 collaborative projects. This has led to 39 startups successfully receiving equity investments from the Group.