Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
UK consortium developing biogas and hydrogen dual-fuel Class 66 locomotive
Electrify America selects Long Beach and the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles for $25M investment

TC Energy seeking $15B in damages from US after revocation of Keystone XL Presidential Permit

05 July 2021

Canada-based TC Energy Corporation has filed a Notice of Intent to initiate a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) claim under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to recover economic damages resulting from the revocation of the Keystone XL Project’s Presidential Permit.

TC Energy says it will be seeking to recover more than US$15 billion in damages that it says it has suffered as a result of the revocation.

The Notice of Intent was filed with the US Department of State, Office of the Legal Adviser.

In June, TC Energy confirmed that after a comprehensive review of its options, and in consultation with its partner, the Government of Alberta, it had terminated the Keystone XL Pipeline Project. Construction activities to advance the Project were suspended following the revocation of its Presidential Permit on 20 January 2021.

The Keystone XL Pipeline would have connected the world’s third-largest oil reserve in western Canada to one of the world’s largest concentrations of oil refineries on the US Gulf Coast.

Posted on 05 July 2021 in Infrastructure, Market Background, Oil, Oil sands | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)