Kia introduces 5th-generation Sportage SUV; gasoline, diesel, HEV, PHEV

Kia has presented the fifth-generation Kia Sportage SUV. Developed on a new architecture, the all-new Sportage will offer gasoline and diesel powertrains at market launch later this year, followed by hybrid-electric (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) models.





The new Sportage debuts numerous technologies, including Kia’s E-Handling system that enhances the dynamic performance of the vehicle and improves agility and stability. A new-generation Electric Control Suspension (ESC) provides optimum comfort and superior safety levels at all times thanks to its continuous damping control in real-time.

The all-new Sportage is the first Kia vehicle to be available in long-wheelbase and short-wheelbase model variants depending on the region, ensuring that the fifth-generation family fully meets the diverse and specific needs of all markets.

The Sportage will be launched with a range powertrains, including clean gasoline and diesel IC engine technology. From launch, a 1.6-liter TGDI powertrain will be offered in the all-new Sportage line-up, generating 180 PS and 27.0 kgf.m (265 N·m) torque. The four-cylinder unit realizes enhanced fuel efficiency through a new and optimized combustion process, new cooling technologies and key friction reduction measures, including an advanced integrated thermal management system and the use of a low-friction ball bearing.

Also included in the launch line-up is a new and highly efficient R2.0-liter diesel engine featuring an advanced variable geometry turbocharger that helps it to develop 186PS and 42.5 kgf.m (417 N·m) torque. The 2.0 four-cylinder unit has been designed in response to tightening emissions regulations and features an array of technologies to drive down emissions output and enhance real-world fuel efficiency. Technical innovations include solenoid valve control, a variable capacity oil pump, an electric thermostat and an optimized lubricant and cooling setup.

The 1.6-liter TGDI engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT), while a 6-speed manual transmission is also available. The new R2.0-liter diesel engine comes with an extensively re-engineered 8-speed automatic transmission. The addition of a damper-controlled multi-disc torque converter serves to enhance fuel efficiency by enlarging the lock-up range and improves the new Sportage’s overall driving characteristics.

The revised eight-speed benefits from a newly designed transmission structure that reduces oil leakage and improves control stability and gear shift response. It also features a new oil pump that has been optimized for capacity along with a high-efficiency tooth profile design.

Developed on an advanced architecture that encompasses the latest powertrain electrification innovations, the all-new Sportage range will also feature hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models. More information about the high-tech electrified all-new Sportage models, along with other gasoline and diesel variants, will be made available near start of sales.

Terrain Mode, E-Handling tech and a new ECS. Representing a first for Kia is the creation of an all-new Terrain Mode that debuts on the fifth-generation Sportage. Developed for Sportage owners that want to pursue outdoor adventure and leisure activities, the highly-advanced Terrain Mode automatically adjusts the Sportage’s settings so that the vehicle realizes an optimal drive dynamic for any given road condition and environment, including snow, mud and sand.

Out of Terrain Mode, the Sportage defaults to Drive Mode, with the driver selecting from Comfort, Eco, Sport or Smart sub-settings. For convenience and added safety, all Drive Modes are displayed within the high-resolution digital cluster. An intuitive and highly visual graphic in the audio video navigation system disseminates how the vehicle has changed in terms of driving setup when changing from one Drive Mode sub-setting to another.

The new platform has also heavily informed all-new Sportage’s driving characteristics, combining a refined, stable and comfortable ride with agile and dynamic handling. At the front, all-new Sportage benefits from a MacPherson strut type suspension while the rear gets a four-link type set-up.

A new Electric Control Suspension (ECS) provides optimum comfort and superior safety levels at all times due to its continuous damping control in real-time. An electronic 4WD system makes sure power is optimally distributed between the front and rear wheels depending on road conditions and driving situations, not only further enhancing driving performance but also boosting safety.

In addition, HEV and PHEV versions of the all-new Sportage will gain the company’s new high-tech E-Handling system, further enhancing dynamic performance and improving agility and stability during turning-in and turning-out cornering maneuvers.