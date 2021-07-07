Nearly 76 GWh of battery cell capacity was produced for US plug-in vehicle market from 2010 to 2020

Nearly 76 GWh of battery cell capacity was produced for the US plug-in vehicle market from 2010 to 2020, according to a recent analysis of the Li-ion battery supply chain by researchers at Argonne National Laboratory.

Five companies (AESC, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung, and SK Innovation) produced almost all the battery cells used in plug-in vehicles for the US market over the past decade, with capacity totaling 75,933 Megawatt-hours (MWh).

Panasonic supplied 74% of all the cells, with a majority of those cells installed in Tesla battery packs for Tesla vehicles. A small percentage of Panasonic battery cells went into Panasonic battery packs that were installed in vehicles produced by Ford, Toyota, and Honda.

LG Chem battery cells and battery packs primarily went into vehicles produced by Chevrolet, with smaller amounts going into Audi, Hyundai and other vehicle makes.

All AESC cells and battery packs went into Nissan vehicles, making it the only cell manufacturer that supplied a single vehicle make.

