Renault outlines initial HYVIA hydrogen fuel cell vehicle and infrastructure offerings

In June, Renault Group and Plug Power launched their hydrogen fuel cell and infrastructure joint venture HYVIA. (Earlier post.) The joint venture is equally owned by the two partners and is chaired by David Holderbach, with more than 20 years of experience in strategic, product and international sales at the Renault Group.

Now, Renault has outlined the initial HYVIA offerings.

HYVIA is located in France at four locations. Assembly of fuel cells and hydrogen refueling stations begins at Renault’s Flins factory in late 2021. The products will be sold throughout Europe.

The HYVIA ecosystem includes green hydrogen production, storage, and distribution with the hydrogen refuelling stations by the end of 2021.

HYVIA will offer a wide range of fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicles by the end of 2021:

Master Van H2-TECH —a large van for transporting goods and packages, with 12 m 3 of cargo volume and a range of up to 500 km.

Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH —a large van for transporting larger freight, with 19 m 3 of cargo volume and a range of approximately 250 km.

Master Citybus H2-TECH—for transporting up to 15 people, with a range of about 300 km.





These vehicles are built on a Dual Power architecture: powered by both electrical and hydrogen-based energy. They are equipped with a 33kWh battery, a 30kW fuel cell, and tanks containing between 3-7kg of hydrogen, depending on the version.

A range of financing options and maintenance services will also be offered.

To meet the challenges of hydrogen mobility, we need to offer fuel cell vehicles and the entire ecosystem. HYVIA offers turnkey mobility solutions that leverage the production, storage, distribution of green hydrogen and a wide range of hydrogen LCVs. These solutions will meet the new needs of businesses, large accounts, fleets, and local communities and drive energy transition as a whole. —David Holderbach, President of HYVIA

HYVIA builds on the expertise of Plug Power, a global leader of hydrogen solutions with more than 20 years of experience in fuel cells and electrolyzers, and a network of more than 100 refueling stations that dispense more than 40 tons of hydrogen every day.

The HYVIA hydrogen refueling stations will be available to rent or purchase and are guaranteed to be simple and safe to use.