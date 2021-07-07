Stellantis investing £100 million to transform Ellesmere Port for BEV production

Stellantis is investing £100 million (US$139 million) in Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port manufacturing plant in the UK to transform the site for a new era in electric vehicle manufacturing. Ellesmere Port will become the first Stellantis plant to produce a solely battery-electric model, in both commercial and passenger versions, by the end of next year, for Vauxhall, Opel, Peugeot and Citroën brands and for both domestic and export markets.





This dedication to battery electric vehicles will go towards achieving the UK Government’s decision to stop sales of pure gasoline and diesel engined vehicles from 2030.

The plant at Ellesmere Port will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year, having been built in 1962, and produced its first car, the Vauxhall Viva, in 1964. Since that time, it has produced subsequent generations of the Vauxhall Viva, the Vauxhall Chevette and then each generation of the Vauxhall and Opel Astra. In total, since 1964, it has built more than 5.2 million vehicles.

This new era of manufacturing will see a transformation of the Ellesmere Port plant “fit for the future”, with a new body shop, upgraded general assembly, a compression of the site area and the creation of an on-site battery pack assembly.

In addition, there will be further support to enable a pathway to carbon neutrality for the plant by the middle of this decade. The plant aims to be 100% self-sufficient for electricity and work will commence imminently on potential wind and solar farms.

Stellantis has also announced the intention to consult on further investment into the Ellesmere Port site with the creation of a new UK parts distribution center.

From later next year, Ellesmere Port will build the following all-electric vehicles:

Electric LCV Electric Passenger Car Vauxhall Combo-e Vauxhall Combo-e Life Opel Combo-e Opel Combo-e Life Peugeot e-Partner Peugeot e-Rifter Citroën e-Berlingo Citroën e-Berlingo

These light commercial vehicles and their passenger car variants, are all powered by a 100kW (136hp) motor with a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery. They are able to be charged at up to 100kW and take just 30 minutes to charge from 0% to 80%. Under WLTP conditions, they are capable of up to 174 miles of range.

Stellantis is the LCV market leader in Europe and, in the UK, Vauxhall leads sales in the fast growing all-electric LCV segment.

Vauxhall, Opel, Peugeot and Citroën brands have already committed to each offering all-electric versions of their entire respective van model ranges before the end of 2021. Fiat Professional is also committed to offering electrified and alternatively-fueled versions across its van range.

The passenger car version will offer up to 7 seats, benefitting from a modern high-tech interior, with great levels of comfort and adaptability and interior space, premium comfort and smart safety features.