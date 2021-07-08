BMW Motorrad USA adds CE 04 electric scooter to lineup

BMW Motorrad USA has added the new CE 04 electric scooter to its 2022 lineup. With a maximum output of 42 hp, the new BMW CE 04 has a maximum speed of 75 mph. The new BMW CE 04 has a battery capacity of 8.9 kWh, providing an estimated range of 80 miles.





BMW CE 04 highlights include:

Short charging times and charging technology based on automotive systems.

Increased riding stability thanks to slip control by means of ASC (Automatic Stability Control). DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) is available as an option.

Three standard riding modes “ECO”, “Rain” and “Road” for efficient, day-to-day use. “Dynamic” riding mode for further riding enjoyment available as an option.

Directionally stable suspension with one-piece tubular steel main frame.

Powerful braking system with ABS. ABS Pro with banking capability optional.

10.25-inch TFT color screen with integrated navigation and extensive connectivity.

Standard LED lighting units all round. Adaptive Headlight Pro optional.

Storage compartments at the side and front. The side helmet compartment can now be accessed while seated.

Actively ventilated mobile phone charging compartment with USB-C charging port.

The new vehicle architecture with flat storage battery in the underbody is what enables the numerous smart solutions that make the CE 04 so distinctive. —Clemens Pinnekamp, Project Manager Development BMW CE 04

Maximum output is 42 hp @ 4,900 rpm and 44 lb-ft (60 N·m) of torque @ 1,500 rpm. The new BMW CE 04 uses a lithium-ion battery module manufactured exclusively with green power, as in the current BMW iX and i4. Other components for controlling the high-voltage battery system also derive from the passenger car sector.

Engineers paid particular attention to the quality and durability of the batteries so as to ensure the rider is able to make full use of the range even after many years of service life.

One of the main technological challenges here was to achieve optimum cooling of the high-voltage battery. On the one hand it was necessary to avoid excessively low temperatures due to the fact this results in an enormous increase in the cells’ internal resistance, thereby reducing power. On the other hand, high temperatures have to be prevented since this would impact negatively on cell lifetime. In the BMW CE 04, this is taken care of by an air-cooling system. Here, heat is dissipated from the high-voltage battery via a cooling plate with longitudinally arranged cooling fins on the underside of the vehicle.

Drive power in the new BMW CE 04 is provided by a permanent magnet EMP 156 electric motor mounted in the frame between the battery and the rear wheel. The electric motor is liquid-cooled, and the radiator is installed at the front of the vehicle.

Torque is transmitted via a single-stage primary gearbox and from there via the secondary drive with maintenance-free toothed belt to the rear wheel. The total gear ratio is 10.5.

The drive electronics are located directly above the electric motor. This system not only takes care of controlling the electric motor within a range of 100 to 150 volts, it also feeds in rider commands such as throttle position. In addition, it decides whether to recuperate energy and how much recuperation torque, if any, is applied to the rear wheel.

A notable comfort feature of the new BMW CE 04 is the reversing aid. It is activated from a left-hand handlebar-mounted switch, and the rider’s attention is drawn to it by the relevant indication in the TFT display. When the activation switch is pressed down, the BMW CE 04 can reverse at a walking pace, making it easier to maneuver.

BMW Motorrad conducted extensive riding tests to develop a specific type of energy recuperation for each riding mode, giving the rider a high-level of convenience and choice. The BMW CE 04 is ridden in exactly the same way as a scooter with an internal combustion engine. The vehicle recuperates energy automatically whenever possible. As such, the energy recovery system extends the range and increases efficiency.

For example, recuperation starts when the throttle is closed, kinetic energy is converted into electrical energy and—as in a combustion engine—the generator function of the electric motor creates a drag torque which depends on the degree of recuperation. The drag torque generated by the electric motor is like the familiar “engine braking” that takes effect when rolling off of the throttle in a vehicle powered by a combustion engine.

In ECO mode, drag torque during coasting is significantly increased, while maximum recuperation combined with a limitation on acceleration and therefore energy consumption allows for an extension of the range. The rider feels the increased drag torque as a slight intensification of deceleration torque when releasing the accelerator. This riding mode supports an energy-efficient riding style when there are a few more miles to cover than expected.

In Rain mode mode, there is a reduction in drag torque while coasting and during acceleration. In practice, the rider benefits from a smoother and therefore very safe response of the electric drive, especially in adverse road conditions—for example when it is raining.

Road mode delivers full acceleration; tThe standard range is available in this mode.

In Dynamic mode, full acceleration is combined with intense recuperation via a direct set-up of the performance characteristic curve, creating a powerful “motor brake” for highly dynamic riding. In this riding mode, the new BMW CE 04 shows its sporty, dynamic side.

The 147.6-volt lithium-ion battery is charged via the integrated charging device, either via a Level 1 household socket, a Level 2 Wallbox or a Level 2 public charging station. The charging socket is based on automobile standards and is located underneath a cover in the front right-hand leg area. A storage compartment on the right-hand side of the vehicle houses the standard Level 1 charging cable.

If the BMW CE 04 is equipped with the optional Level 2 quick charging cable, charging times are significantly reduced. A DC-DC converter converts high voltage to low voltage so as to feed the 12-volt vehicle power system, the 12-volt battery (12 V/5 Ah) and the control units.

Charging times for 0 to 100% battery capacity, take 4 hours and 20 minutes with the supplied Level 1 (2.3 kW) charging cable. With the optional Level 2 charging cable (6.9 kW) charging time is reduced to just 1 hour and 40 minutes. From 20 to 80%, the charging time is just 45 minutes with the Level 2 charging cable.

This traction control system in the new BMW CE 04 is comparable to the Automatic Stability Control in BMW motorcycles with a combustion engine. ASC limits engine torque in relation to rear wheel slip. In order to enable optimum controllability of the drive torque, the power electronics of the electric motor monitors the motor speed of the rear wheel and reduces drive torque when the grip level is exceeded. In this way, ASC supports the rider when accelerating from a stop, preventing uncontrolled spinning of the rear wheel on road surfaces with a reduced friction coefficient such as wet cobblestones. In addition, ASC serves to prevent locking of the rear wheel during times of intense recuperation and the resulting drag torque, especially on roads with a low friction coefficient.

Optional Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), available as part of the Premium Package, provides even greater riding safety resulting from excellent traction. DTC enables safer acceleration, especially in a leaning position.

The goal of BMW Motorrad in developing the suspension of the new BMW CE 04 was to combine excellent handling qualities and a high level of comfort with directional stability at high speeds and the robustness required for day-to-day commuter use.

The physical proximity of the electric motor output shaft and the swing arm axle minimizes the moment of inertia around the swing arm center of rotation, thereby enabling an optimum suspension/damping set-up and a sensitive response.

With a wheelbase of 66-inches, a steering head angle of 26.5 degrees and a castor of 4.7-inches, the new BMW CE 04 has basic geometrical suspension data that is similar to that of a motorcycle. On the road, easy maneuverability— especially in urban traffic—and a high level of ride stability when travelling swiftly along country roads or at even faster speeds on the highway is experienced by the rider.

In urban traffic in particular, the riding experience is characterized by extremely light handling and excellent slow-speed properties.

Wheel control, in addition to suspension and damping, is taken care of at the front by a single-bridge telescopic 35 mm fork. The rear wheel suspension consists of a single-sided swing arm. At the rear, suspension and damping is performed by a spring strut placed on the left-hand side, directly controlled and adjustable at the spring mount. The spring travel is 4.3-inches at the front and 3.6-inches at the rear, thereby offering a high degree of comfort.

At the front, the new BMW CE 04 rolls on a 3.5 x 15-inch light alloy cast wheel while at the rear is a 4.5 x 15-inch light alloy disc wheel. The new BMW CE 04 is fitted with a 120/70 R15 67H tire at the front and a 160/60 R15 56H tire at the rear.