CSIRO to lead $5M international engagement program to boost hydrogen capabilities

A new $5-million program to be led by CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, is intended to strengthen development of Australia’s hydrogen industry by supporting research, development and demonstration (RD&D) collaborations with international research organisations.

The two-year Hydrogen RD&D International Collaboration Program is a key element in CSIRO’s recently-launched Hydrogen Industry Mission.

The Mission brings together partners from government, industry and research with the aim of driving Australia’s hydrogen production price down to $A2/kg, a price at which hydrogen will become competitive with higher emissions alternatives.

The engagement program will support collaboration between Australia’s research institutions and leading international research organizations for the benefit of the domestic hydrogen RD&D community, as well as enabling RD&D linkages with partner countries.

The program will seek to:

Increase collaboration within Australia between industry and the research community to realize transformative clean hydrogen industry solutions;

Build and strengthen national and international research and industry partnerships to support efforts to build clean hydrogen export pathways;

Advance low emission technology development within Australia in order to add value and reduce costs in all stages of the hydrogen value chain; and

Develop capability and solutions to respond to domestic and global clean hydrogen industry opportunities.

Hydrogen Industry Mission leader Dr Patrick Hartley said clean hydrogen is currently enjoying unprecedented momentum from business, research and political corners.

The Hydrogen RD&D International Collaboration Program is funded by the Australian Government, and follows partnerships signed with Germany, Singapore and Japan to accelerate the development of low emissions technologies, including hydrogen, that will drive investment and job creation in Australia.