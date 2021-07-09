Air Liquide’s technology chosen for Daxing hydrogen station in Beijing, the world’s largest by refueling capacity

Air Liquide Houpu Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Air Liquide Group, supplied and installed 8 hydrogen dispenser units (each with two fueling nozzles) for the Daxing hydrogen station, owned and operated by Beijing Hypower Energy Technology Ltd.





With a capacity of 4.8 tonnes, this station can refuel 600 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (cargo van, garbage truck and bus) per day, making it the largest in the world in terms of refueling capacity. Air Liquide Houpu also provided commissioning and training services to the station’s employees to ensure smooth operation.

The Daxing hydrogen station is part of the 200,000 square-meter Beijing International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone. Accommodating a technology park, a test base and other function areas, this demonstration zone, open to the public, aims to build an innovation ecosystem that integrates research & development, test and production related to hydrogen energy. An exhibition hall, to which Air Liquide has contributed, was installed and inaugurated on 8 July 2021, to provide an immersive experience of hydrogen energy for the public.

China is scaling up several fuel cell vehicle projects in 5 priority provinces and 10 major cities, actively developing a low-carbon sustainable automobile industry.

Air Liquide will continue to contribute to the progress of hydrogen mobility in China and low-carbon industrial hydrogen, investing in the development and construction of stations, while accelerating the development of local low-carbon hydrogen production in key areas such as the Yangtze River Delta, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, as well as in the Guangdong, Hubei & Sichuan provinces.

In 2020, Honeywell UOP announced that Beijing HyPower Energy Technology is adopting Honeywell UOP technologies to supply high-purity hydrogen for fuel cells.

HyPower agreed to adopt a range of Honeywell UOP solutions including Polybed pressure swing adsorption (PSA), thermal swing adsorption (TSA) and other adsorption-based technologies to purify the hydrogen fed into fuel cells. Honeywell UOP will provide services, equipment, and adsorbents needed for fuel cell projects.

Beijing HyPower Energy Technology Ltd., established in 2017, focuses on the development and utilization of hydrogen energy. It is a leading hydrogen energy technologies developer and related service provider in China.