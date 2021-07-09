Orion Engineered Carbons joins HiQ-CARB consortium; scaling up conductive acetylene black for Li-ion cathodes

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., a global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, has joined the HiQ-CARB consortium to provide the lithium-ion battery industry with sustainable and high-performance carbon additives.

Seven leading European industry players, research institutes, and universities are collaborating on the European Union-funded HiQ-CARB project to design and scale-up innovative battery materials—including Orion’s high-purity, conductive acetylene black—to meet rapidly expanding market demands.

Conductive carbon black is used as an additive in small dosages in the Li-ion battery cathode, forming a 3D conductive network to ensure that the non-conductive active material (e.g. Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt-Oxide) are electrically connected with each other and the current collector. Acetylene black is carbon black derived from acetylene gas.

In the process, acetylene gas is exothermally decomposed in a closed system, generating carbon black and hydrogen. The acetylene black and the process gas are cooled from far above the 2000 ˚C reaction temperature to ambient by heat exchangers. After separating out the hydrogen, the acetylene black is pneumatically conveyed to a multi-stage densification process.

The very clean feedstock provides excellent purity and high absorption capacity for liquids. The high reaction temperatures result in a “more graphitic” product compared to other types of carbon black, according to Orion—resulting in excellent electrical conductivity.

On the cathode, acetylene black aggregates form a three-dimensional network to lower the internal resistance of battery cells by enhancing conductivity, ensuring that charge and discharge processes are performed effectively and Ohmic losses are minimized.

Its high intrinsic electronic conductivity and purity compared to other carbon blacks leads to significantly higher power densities and longer battery lifecycle, Orion says. In addition, the acetylene black functional structure produces synergistic benefits with other additives, such as carbon nanotubes, in lithium-ion battery systems.

Other HiQ-CARB project consortium participants include leading materials producer Arkema, cell producer Customcells, Fraunhofer ISC, Aalto University in Finland and the University of Bordeaux.

Orion produces a range of highly diverse and customized carbon black products; 60% of its revenue and 73% of its volume in 2020 was from the rubber carbon black segment (i.e., tires). In June, Orion launched ECORAX Nature, a new family of products developed for rubber applications utilizing industrial grade, plant-based oils.

ECORAX Nature 100 is the first highly reinforcing carbon black grade made from renewable feedstocks which can be used in critical tire tread construction. The product is currently being tested by customers and will go into high volume manufacturing in the second half of 2022.