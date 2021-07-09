Stellantis to invest more than €30B in electrification and software through 2025

In Paris, Stellantis N.V. presented a comprehensive electrification strategy that delivers class-leading vehicles for the company’s brands, while leveraging in-house expertise, partnerships and joint ventures to deliver advanced technology at affordable prices.

Stellantis brands include Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, MOPAR, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall, Free2Move and Leasys.

The company plans to invest more than €30 billion through 2025 in electrification and software, including equity investments made in joint ventures to fund their activities, while targeting to continue to be 30% more efficient than the industry with respect to total Capex and R&D spend versus revenues.

Through 2030, Stellantis’ LEV mix for passenger cars in Europe is targeted to steadily grow to more than 70%—10 percentage points ahead of current industry assumptions for overall market mix. In the US, Stellantis’ LEV mix for passenger cars and light-duty trucks is expected to be more than 40% by 2030.

The company also remains committed to growing its commercial vehicle leadership in Europe and strengthening its position in North America while aiming to be the global leader in e-Commercial vehicles. The commercial vehicle electrification rollout will extend to all products and all regions over the next three years, including the delivery of hydrogen fuel cell medium vans by the end of 2021.

All 14 brands will offer fully electrified solutions with ranges of 500-800 km/300-500 miles and class-leading fast charging capability of 32 km/20 miles per minute.

The Stellantis electrification roadmap encompasses the entire value chain. The company’s EV battery sourcing strategy is to secure more than 130 gigawatt hours (GWh) of capacity by 2025 and more than 260 GWh by 2030. The EV battery and component needs will be met with a total of five gigafactories in Europe and North America, completed with additional supply contracts and partnerships to support total demand.

Stellantis has signed MOUs with two lithium geothermal brine process partners in North America and Europe to ensure a sustainable supply of lithium, identified as the most critical battery raw material with regard to availability, as well as have the ability to integrate lithium into the supply chain once available.

In addition to sourcing strategies, Stellantis’ technical expertise and manufacturing synergies will drive battery costs lower. Electric vehicle battery pack costs are targeted to be reduced by more than 40% from 2020 to 2024 and by more than an additional 20% by 2030. All aspects of the battery pack play a role in reducing the costs—optimizing the overall pack, simplifying the format of the modules, increasing the size of the battery cells and upgrading the battery chemistry.

Stellantis is targeting for the total cost of ownership of EVs to be equivalent to internal combustion engine vehicles by 2026.

The company intends to maximize the full value of the battery life cycle through repair, remanufacturing, second-life use and recycling, as well as ensure a sustainable system that prioritizes customer needs and environmental concerns.

Platforms. Four BEV-centric platforms are the backbone of the electrified vehicles from Stellantis brands. The platforms are designed with a high level of flexibility (length and width) and component sharing, delivering economies of scale as each platform can support production of up to two million units per year.

The four platforms are:

STLA Small, with a range up to 500 kilometers/300 miles

STLA Medium, with a range up to 700 kilometers/440 miles

STLA Large, with a range up to 800 kilometers/500 miles

STLA Frame, with a range up to 800 kilometers/500 miles

Propulsion includes a family of three electric drive modules (EDM) that combine the motor, gearbox and inverter. These EDMs are compact, flexible and can be easily scaled. The EDMs can be configured for front-drive, rear-drive, all-wheel drive and 4xe.

A program of hardware upgrades and over-the-air software updates will extend the life of the platforms well into the next decade. Stellantis will develop software and controls in-house to maintain the characteristics unique to each brand.

Battery packs will be tailored for a variety of vehicles—from smaller city cars to energy-dense packs for performance vehicles and trucks. Use of two battery chemistries is planned by 2024 to support various customer needs: a high energy-density option and a nickel cobalt-free alternative. By 2026, the first competitive solid state battery technology is targeted to be introduced.

Stellantis currently has or is completing several key technology joint ventures, ranging from e-powertrain and e-transmission operations to battery cell chemistry and production and digital cockpit and personalized connected services. These partnerships provide Stellantis the opportunity to leverage not only in-house competencies, but also the expertise of the partners in order to bring new technology and solutions to market more rapidly, while optimizing capital allocation to further enhance Stellantis competitiveness in the marketplace.