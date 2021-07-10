Toyota co-brands zero-emission buses with CaetanoBus; battery-electric and fuel-cell electric

CaetanoBus, the Portuguese bus manufacturing company, and Toyota announced the co-branding of the battery electric city bus, the e.City Gold, and the fuel cell electric bus, the H2.City Gold.





CaetanoBus e.City Gold and H2.City Gold

Since 2019, Toyota Motor Europe (TME) has integrated Toyota’s fuel cell technology, including fuel cell stacks, hydrogen tanks and other key components, into the hydrogen city buses manufactured by CaetanoBus.

The Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB), the main public transport operator in Barcelona’s metropolitan area, recently awarded CaetanoBus the delivery of eight 12m hydrogen buses by the end of 2021. This acquisition of eight 12m hydrogen vehicles by TMB is supported by the European JIVE 2 program.

More recently, in December 2020, Toyota Caetano Portugal (TCAP) became the direct shareholder of CaetanoBus to support rapid expansion from its core bus business into the development and sales of zero-emission buses.

Over the past year, the Portuguese bus company has reinforced its international presence with increased sales of its zero emission buses throughout Europe.

The H2.City Gold is the CaetanoBus’ hydrogen powered electric bus using Toyota’s fuel cell system. The city bus has a range of 400 km and can be refueled in less than 9 minutes.

This vehicle showcases both companies’ complementary technologies and engineering capabilities. It represents the first step in the co-branding strategy, which also includes the e.City Gold 100% electric bus.

At the heart of the co-branding is a change of the vehicle badging to include both “Caetano” and “Toyota” logos, acknowledging Toyota’s strong visual recognition amongst European customers.

CaetanoBus, part of Toyota Caetano Portugal and Mitsui & Co, is a bus and chassis manufacturer in Portugal. The company has a consolidated offer in vehicles for cities and airports which is a result of its technical capacity in developing unique, customer-oriented mobility solutions. CaetanoBus is also the manufacturer of COBUS, the world’s market leader in airport bus transportation. CaetanoBus has been focusing on electric mobility since 1980.