French battery start-up Verkor raises €100 million

Less than one year after its launch, the French battery company Verkor has raised €100 million (US$119 million) in funding. Co-led by EQT Ventures and Renault Group, with participation from the French Government and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region, the funding will support the company’s expansion, and trigger the construction of the Verkor Innovation Centre (VIC) where the company will design advanced battery cells and modules.

The news follows the recent signing of a partnership between Verkor and Renault Group under which Verkor will supply an initial capacity of at least 10 GWh per year for the C and higher segments of the Renault range, as well as for the Alpine models. (Earlier post.)

Also participating in the funding round were EIT InnoEnergy, Groupe IDEC, Schneider Electric, Capgemini, Arkema, Tokai COBEX and the Fund for Ecologic Modernisation of Transport (FMET) managed by Demeter.

Verkor will deliver battery cell manufacturing capacity of 16 GWh in 2024, scaling to +50 GWh by 2030. The VIC, which will be located in Grenoble and operational in 2022, is a major milestone in achieving this. It will accommodate a pilot line for battery cell manufacturing, a R&D center, testing facilities, module prototyping, and provide training for a new generation of engineers and technicians.

Verkor plans to produce two types of battery cells in its Gigafactory: large pouch cells and smaller cylindrical cells (2170 and up).

Verkor will benefit from the industrial expertise of new shareholders Arkema, a leader in high-performance specialty materials; and Tokai COBEX, a speciality manufacturer of low-carbon, ultra-efficient battery anode materials. Demeter, a major energy transition private equity fund also steps in with its Fund for Ecological Modernisation of transport (FMET), while the French Government, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region and Bpifrance will provide financial support for the R&D program.

Barber Hauler Capital Advisers, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking acted as financial advisors to the company, and De Gaulle and Fleurance & Associés as legal advisors.