bp and Pure Planet launch new digital carbon-information services for householders and motorists

In the UK, 100% renewable energy supplier Pure Planet and bp launched a new digital service that allows households and drivers of gasoline, diesel and electric cars to see accurately the financial cost and the emissions of their personal energy use.

The new service is free to all Pure Planet Members on their app and gives users insights into their energy consumption, ways to reduce energy use and save money.





Members are able to link their home energy tariff and their electric vehicle (EV), giving real-time cost per mile data, cost per charge and CO 2 emission savings compared with a gasoline or diesel car. Non-EV drivers will be able to see potential savings from switching to an electric vehicle.

The service comes as new research from Pure Planet shows a strong desire from UK households to help the UK reach the Government’s Net Zero target.

The Pure Planet People and Power report found three quarters of UK adults (75%) want to reduce their environmental impact but nearly a quarter (24%) don’t know how. This new digital app-based service is intended to help change that.

A series of new features are planned over the coming months, exclusively enabling Pure Planet Members to better understand where their energy comes from and how it is used across their home. Forthcoming features will enable Members to:

Optimize their home energy consumption and use energy management solutions to maximise savings;

Model how smart energy solutions can reduce their costs and CO 2 emissions associated with their energy use, helping them to play their part in the UK’s energy transition and Net Zero by 2050 target.

bp has a minority shareholding in Pure Planet.