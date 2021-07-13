Hyzon Motors deepens strategic hydrogen mobility partnership with TotalEnergies

Hyzon Motors (earlier post) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TotalEnergies that reinforces the two companies’ shared commitment to evaluate and develop hydrogen refueling and vehicle supply solutions for long-haul transport to customers across Europe.

Hyzon and TotalEnergies aim to make it easier for fleet owners to transition to renewable hydrogen fuel by combining their existing infrastructure and technology. TotalEnergies, which operates more than 15,500 service stations globally, and Hyzon, a leading supplier of hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks, already have hydrogen refueling stations and hydrogen-powered vehicles in operation, respectively.

The MoU strengthens the existing commercial relationship. TotalEnergies made a previously made a direct investment in Hyzon through its venture arm, TotalEnergies Ventures in 2020, to help fund the buildout of Hyzon’s manufacturing and engineering centers in the United States, Europe and China.

TotalEnergies is also a member of the Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance, a consortium dedicated to accelerating the global development of the hydrogen ecosystem.

A first concrete operational step is the announcement of the signature of an additional MoU between Hyzon and TotalEnergies, this time through its French affiliate TotalEnergies Marketing France, which oversees its service-stations network and new mobilities solutions in France. Under this second MoU, the companies will collaborate on developing ecosystems and will secure by 2023 the production of 80 hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks for TotalEnergies’ French customers.

Starting from trials, Hyzon aims to eventually be able to supply customers with a hydrogen fuel cell truck at total cost of ownership (TCO) parity with diesel-powered commercial vehicles in Europe.