Haldor Topsoe to build US hydroprocessing catalyst plant to meet demand for refining catalysts for traditional and renewable fuels

Haldor Topsoe will build a 15,000 ton per year hydroprocessing catalyst plant at the company’s existing Bayport production site in Pasadena, Harris County, Texas. The plant will increase production capacity of Topsoe’s TK catalyst family to meet increasing demand, both in traditional refining and for use with Topsoe’s HydroFlex technology for production of renewable diesel and jet fuel.

The plant is expected to be fully operational in the first half of 2023.

We are happy to announce this significant investment which will reduce lead time and secure stable deliveries of Topsoe’s top-tier hydroprocessing catalysts to our customers in the US and globally. We see increasing demand for our refining catalysts driven by an increasing global demand for clean fuels as well as the surge in renewable diesel production using our world-leading HydroFlex technology and our proprietary renewable fuel catalysts. —Amy Hebert, Chief Commercial Officer, Topsoe

The increased production capacity will also help meet growing demand for Topsoe’s hydroprocessing catalysts in the Middle East and South-East Asia.

The new refining catalyst plant is an important step forward in the work to achieve Topsoe’s vision to be recognized as the global leader in carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024.