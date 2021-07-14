Volkswagen and Enel X to form JV for high power charging network in Italy; 3,000 charge points of up to 350 kW each

Enel X, the Enel Group’s advanced energy solutions business line, and the Volkswagen Group signed an agreement aimed at setting up a full function joint venture of equal partners to enhance the electric vehicle (EV) uptake in Italy. The JV will operate in Italy as Charging Point Operator (CPO) by investing in, deploying between 2021 and 2025, owning and operating a high power charging (HPC) network.

The network will count on more than 3,000 charging points of up to 350 kW each across the national territory. The charging network will enable a comfortable ride with electric vehicles from North to South of the Peninsula.

The Enel X-Volkswagen joint venture will focus on city centers, main roads used by commuters and main extra-urban roads with the aim to:

Enhance the uptake of electric vehicles among urban drivers that do not have private parking facilities by relying on a capillary network of charging points which, in just 20 minutes, can charge popular mid-size vehicles such as the Volkswagen ID.3;

Reduce range anxiety among EV drivers, especially those commuters who travel longer distances; and

provide a fast and comfortable charging experience while traveling.

Drivers of any kind of electric vehicle from all manufacturers can benefit from this initiative by accessing the joint venture’s HPC Network that will also be interoperable to different Mobility Service Providers, including through interoperability platforms. The two parent companies will allocate core expertise in site selection, installation and operation to support the quick ramp-up of the charging points’ network.

Moreover, Enel X will support the JV with service contracts to make its e-Mobility technology and expertise available for the start-up phase.

The completion of the transaction between Enel X and Volkswagen Group is subject to certain conditions including the administrative authorization relating to the “golden power procedure” with the Presidency of Italy’s Council of Ministers and the clearances issued from the competent Antitrust Authorities.