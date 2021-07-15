GM bringing Charge 360 to fleets

General Motors and BrightDrop, a new business created and wholly owned by GM focused on electric commercial delivery and logistics, announced the Ultium Charge 360 fleet charging service, a comprehensive approach designed to help make the switch to electric seamless for fleet customers by connecting them with services, features and resources.

In April, General Motors had introduced Ultium Charge 360, a holistic charging approach that integrates charging networks, GM vehicle mobile apps, and other products and services to simplify the overall charging experience for GM electric vehicle owners. The new fleet announcement extends this service to fleets.

The Ultium Charge 360 fleet service will offer:

Fleet and facility management tools

Integration with both GM’s fleet management solution, OnStar Vehicle Insights, and the BrightDrop fleet and asset management platform

Support for a wide range of fleet segments, including delivery, sales, utilities and motor pool

The comprehensive solution will help new and existing fleet customers identify providers, tools and solutions required to plan, finance, deploy and operate charging infrastructure in fleet yards and depots.

In addition, Ultium Charge 360’s holistic approach to charging will help to enable support for home charging and provide drivers access to more than 60,000 public places to charge while en route. As part of the solution, GM is working with preferred providers, including four depot infrastructure providers: eTransEnergy, a Duke Energy company; EVgo; In-Charge Energy; and Schneider Electric. GM is also expanding existing commercial relationships with Qmerit for home charging and EVgo for public and depot charging to provide fleet owners the flexibility to choose a charging solution that best suits their needs.

Through Ultium Charge 360, GM Fleet, OnStar Business Solutions (where available) and BrightDrop customers will be able to customize plans and select from preferred providers for their fleet electrification needs in the United States and Canada. eTransEnergy, EVgo, In-Charge Energy and Schneider Electric will offer access to on-the-go and depot charging. Customers can also leverage GM’s existing work with Qmerit to help provide in-home installations for fleet drivers, making charging accessible for a range of fleet applications.