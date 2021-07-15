Hyliion selects FEV for partner for electrified Class 8 truck development

FEV recently entered a long-term agreement with electrified powertrain systems provider Hyliion, to support design, development, integration and production validation of Hyliion’s Electric Range Extender (ERX) for Class 8 tractor-trailer applications.





The Hyliion Hypertruck ERX powertrain utilizes a propulsion system combining a renewable natural gas (RNG)-fueled on-board generator paired with a series of lightweight batteries to power an electrified drivetrain. This propulsion system is optimized to provide significant cost and environmental benefits for fleet owners, while also maximizing fleet uptime and eliminating range anxiety which can occur while operating conventional battery electric vehicles with limited range and charging infrastructure.

The ERX solution offers transportation companies virtually everything they could want in a net-carbon-negative sustainable emissions solution. It has similar range and faster acceleration than a comparable diesel solution, while also providing a significant total cost of ownership (TCO) benefit. —Patrick Sexton, CTO at Hyliion

Hyliion has entrusted FEV to serve as their development partner. The collaboration will ensure that the design, development, integration and optimization required for a production solution are performed in accordance with Hyliion’s business model while meeting the highest industry standards.

In addition to assisting with developing the controls strategy for the propulsion system, FEV will also provide vehicle integration for OEM ADAS features, controls, driver interfaces and more.