Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power partner on largest green hydrogen power purchase agreement in the US
EC adopts Fit for 55 package of proposals; reducing net GHGs by at least 55% by 2030; all new cars zero-emission in 2035

Hyliion selects FEV for partner for electrified Class 8 truck development

15 July 2021

FEV recently entered a long-term agreement with electrified powertrain systems provider Hyliion, to support design, development, integration and production validation of Hyliion’s Electric Range Extender (ERX) for Class 8 tractor-trailer applications.

Csm_PR_FEV_Hyliion_c79a5e9c97

The Hyliion Hypertruck ERX powertrain utilizes a propulsion system combining a renewable natural gas (RNG)-fueled on-board generator paired with a series of lightweight batteries to power an electrified drivetrain. This propulsion system is optimized to provide significant cost and environmental benefits for fleet owners, while also maximizing fleet uptime and eliminating range anxiety which can occur while operating conventional battery electric vehicles with limited range and charging infrastructure.

The ERX solution offers transportation companies virtually everything they could want in a net-carbon-negative sustainable emissions solution. It has similar range and faster acceleration than a comparable diesel solution, while also providing a significant total cost of ownership (TCO) benefit.

—Patrick Sexton, CTO at Hyliion

Hyliion has entrusted FEV to serve as their development partner. The collaboration will ensure that the design, development, integration and optimization required for a production solution are performed in accordance with Hyliion’s business model while meeting the highest industry standards.

In addition to assisting with developing the controls strategy for the propulsion system, FEV will also provide vehicle integration for OEM ADAS features, controls, driver interfaces and more.

Posted on 15 July 2021 in Heavy-duty, Hybrids, Natural Gas | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)