XL Fleet Introduces hybrid electric drive system upfit for Isuzu NPR-HD

XL Fleet Corp. announced that its XL Hybrid electric drive system is now available as an upfit solution for the new Isuzu NPR-HD. The electrification system is XL Fleet’s newest product release and enables Isuzu customers to electrify one of its newest and most popular medium-duty low cab forward vehicles, which is suited for applications including last-mile delivery, beverage distribution, utility work and food service.





XL Fleet’s hybrid electric drive system on the Isuzu NPR-HD

Featuring a high efficiency lithium-ion battery, electric motor, inverter and control software, the XL Hybrid system transforms traditional gas-powered fleet vehicles into hybrid electric units with no operational disruption to the fleet.

The NPR-HD is the second Isuzu vehicle XL Fleet has electrified, after originally launching its hybrid system on the Isuzu Reach diesel walk-through van for a global package delivery customer in 2015.

XL Fleet’s hybrid system on the Isuzu NPR-HD is now available for purchase throughout North America. It is currently available on NPR-HD models with a 6.6L gas powered engine, on 150" and 176" wheelbases, and with both standard and crew cab configurations.