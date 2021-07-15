XL Fleet Introduces hybrid electric drive system upfit for Isuzu NPR-HD

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
SK Siltron CSS to invest $300M in new Michigan plant for silicon carbide wafers for EV power systems
15 July 2021

XL Fleet Corp. announced that its XL Hybrid electric drive system is now available as an upfit solution for the new Isuzu NPR-HD. The electrification system is XL Fleet’s newest product release and enables Isuzu customers to electrify one of its newest and most popular medium-duty low cab forward vehicles, which is suited for applications including last-mile delivery, beverage distribution, utility work and food service.

XLH_Isuzu_NPR

XL Fleet’s hybrid electric drive system on the Isuzu NPR-HD

Featuring a high efficiency lithium-ion battery, electric motor, inverter and control software, the XL Hybrid system transforms traditional gas-powered fleet vehicles into hybrid electric units with no operational disruption to the fleet.

The NPR-HD is the second Isuzu vehicle XL Fleet has electrified, after originally launching its hybrid system on the Isuzu Reach diesel walk-through van for a global package delivery customer in 2015.

XL Fleet’s hybrid system on the Isuzu NPR-HD is now available for purchase throughout North America. It is currently available on NPR-HD models with a 6.6L gas powered engine, on 150" and 176" wheelbases, and with both standard and crew cab configurations.

