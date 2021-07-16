Chiyoda lands $2.7B contract for new copper smelter in Indonesia

Japan-based Chiyoda Corporation has been awarded a $2.7-billion engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract by PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI)—a mineral mining company affiliate of US-based Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and MIND ID Indonesia’s Mining Industry—for a copper smelter in Gresik, East Java, Indonesia.

The new plant will include smelting and converting furnaces, an electro-refinery, wastewater treatment, and ancillary equipment.

The plant will produce copper cathodes from up to 1.7 million tonnes of copper concentrate a year, supplied by PTFI’s Grasberg mine in Papua—one of the largest copper and gold mines in the world.

PTFI is currently mining the final phase of the Grasberg open pit, and is working on several projects in the Grasberg minerals district related to the development of its large-scale, long-lived, high-grade underground mines. In aggregate, these underground mines are expected to produce large-scale quantities of copper and gold following the transition from the Grasberg open pit.





Copper mining and production. Source: European Copper Institute.

PTFI had been in discussions with China’s Tsingshan Holding Group for the construction of the new smelter, but could not reach an agreement with the China-based company.

Chiyoda delivered Indonesia’s first large copper smelter plan and continues to provide maintenance and inspection service there.

Demand for copper has doubled in the last 25 years and is projected to go up further. A recent report from McKinsey Global Institute predicts that copper consumption will rise by 43% by 2035—likely to be partly driven by green technologies, such as solar and wind power and electric vehicles.