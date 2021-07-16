Chevron and Cummins announce strategic collaboration on hydrogen

Chevron USA, through its Chevron Products Company division, and Cummins announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore a strategic alliance to develop commercially viable business opportunities in hydrogen and other alternative energy sources.

The MOU provides the framework for Chevron and Cummins to collaborate on four main objectives initially:

Advancing public policy that promotes hydrogen as a decarbonizing solution for transportation and industry;

Building market demand for commercial vehicles and industrial applications powered by hydrogen;

Developing infrastructure to support the use of hydrogen for industry and fuel cell vehicles; and

Exploring opportunities to leverage Cummins electrolyzer and fuel cell technologies at one or more of Chevron’s domestic refineries.

Cummins recently announced it has begun testing a hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engine. (Earlier post.)

Collaborating with Cummins is a positive step toward our goal of building a large-scale business in a lower-carbon area that is complementary to our current offerings. Hydrogen is just one lower-carbon solution we are investing in that will position our customers to reduce the carbon intensity of their businesses and everyday lives. We’ve also invested in developing and supplying renewable natural gas, blending renewables into our fuels, coprocessing biofeedstocks in our refineries, and abatement projects that will reduce the carbon intensity of our operations. —Andy Walz, president of Chevron’s Americas Fuels & Lubricants