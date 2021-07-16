Li-Cycle and Helbiz to create a sustainable and circular battery supply chain for scooters and e-bikes

Li-Cycle Corp., the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, and micro-mobility company Helbiz are partnering to create a safe and sustainable recycling solution for end-of-life lithium-ion batteries used in e-scooters and e-bikes.

As the global shift toward electrification continues to accelerate, the popularity of micro-mobility is following suit, with the global market expected to grow to $150 billion by 2025, according to Market Research Future.

Helbiz, a prominent player in the micro-mobility industry, has set out to develop the infrastructure to create greener cities with less congestion, noise, and pollution while presenting riders with a faster and more affordable way to reach their destinations via its fleets of e-scooters and e-bikes.

Li-Cycle intends to utilize its Spoke & Hub Technologies to recover the end-of-life batteries from Helbiz’s fleets efficiently, safely, and sustainably and return the valuable materials contained within back into the supply chain.

In the coming months, Li-Cycle expects to recycle 500 lithium-ion batteries from Helbiz e-bikes and e-scooters, with volume set to increase heading into 2022 as Li-Cycle supports Helbiz’s operations in the United States and abroad.

Li-Cycle is aiming to support Helbiz’s net zero emission target by 2022 while simultaneously facilitating Helbiz’s ability to achieve a 100% recycling target, with a view to advancing sustainability efforts in the micro-mobility sector and further minimizing the environmental footprint of shared scooters and e-bikes.