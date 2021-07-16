Audi extends Traffic Light Information to Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco

Audi is extending its Traffic Light Information (TLI) coverage to Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. An Audi-first in-vehicle technology, TLI communicates between vehicles and traffic signals to provide Time to Green, Green Light Optimized Speed Advisories and can help drivers minimize stop-and-go driving.





Audi first brought Traffic Light Information (TLI) to production vehicles in 2016, with just a handful of connected signals. Now, five years later, with partner Traffic Technology Services, Audi has surpassed 22,000 connected intersections operated by more than 60 agencies around the US.

TLI allows drivers to be more confident, providing Green Light Recommended Speed Advisories that can provide a recommended speed up to the limit to help the driver ride a “green wave.” Both an Audi Travolution report and a US Department of Transportation AERIS Research Program Report found that minimizing stop-and-go driving can lead to more than 15% greater fuel-efficiency when drivers are able to respond to predicted traffic signal changes.

That’s substantial, given in-vehicle technologies and lightweight materials in vehicles contributing toward efficiency can often have larger cost implications toward next-generation vehicle development compared with tools that help make small adjustments to driving behaviors.

TLI works through an LTE signal that comes with an Audi connect PRIME or PLUS subscription. A connected traffic signal communicates to servers that collect data and recognize patterns to make predictions about that signal, and those servers project them back into a vehicle. Machine learning is also able to augment TLI where signal controllers may not be connected. Audi vehicles only use data from signals found to have a high level of confidence. Signals continue to be added monthly for Audi drivers using TLI.

Initially launched in Portland, Oregon, and Las Vegas, the service has also recently expanded across the US, Canada, and some parts of Europe. Some of the latest additions include New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.