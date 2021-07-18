Wallbox introduces a 48 Amp version of its best-selling home charger to North American product line

Wallbox has introduced the 48 Amp Pulsar Plus, designed to give drivers of next generation 48 Amp-compatible EVs, such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the VW ID.4, the option of a more powerful home charger.





Pulsar Plus is the smallest smart home EV charger in the US, and among the most powerful in the market. This new model charges at up to 48 Amp (11.5kW), making it up to eight times faster than a standard 110V charger; it’s currently available exclusively in the US.

Features include flexible amperage setting, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, charge scheduling, power sharing, the myWallbox app, and voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The Pulsar Plus 48 Amp is also NEMA Type 4 rated watertight. Both models (original 40 Amp and new 48 Amp) come with a 25-foot charging cable and include a specially-designed cable management holster.

Pulsar Plus, Wallbox’s best selling home charger worldwide, is compatible with all EVs, including Teslas, using the Tesla-provided J1772 adapter. The Pulsar Plus 40 and 48 Amp chargers are eligible for most federal, state, and local tax credits and rebates where available, including the US federal tax credit for up to 30% of total equipment and installation costs up to $1,000.

The 48 Amp Wallbox Pulsar Plus is available for $699 beginning 1 August on the Wallbox website, Amazon, and from Wallbox-certified resellers and installers across the US.