Hyzon Motors signs MoU with Superior Pak for up to 20 hydrogen-powered refuse collection vehicles

Hyzon Motors, a global supplier of hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, announced a Memorandum of Understanding to develop and to supply 20 refuse collection vehicles (RCV) together with Superior Pak, an Australian manufacturer of waste-handling equipment.

The companies aim to deliver a zero-emissions, high-performance side-lift garbage truck, capable of undertaking the 1500-2000 compactor lifts required during an 8-10 hour suburban working cycle. The first 5 vehicles are expected to be delivered and operational in Q2 2022.

Three of the first 5 vehicles are expected to be available from Hyzon under minimum 1 month demonstration loan arrangements in the Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne areas associated with available hydrogen refueling facilities.

Orders are currently being accepted for the balance of 15 vehicles with expected demand from local governments as well as waste collection operators across Australia.

Superior Pak has already delivered more than 3,000 compaction units for more than 50 municipalities in Australia and New Zealand, providing existing relationships from which to grow the distribution.

The vehicle developed by Hyzon and Superior Pak is expected to be the first clean RCV available in Australia to undertake full operational curb-side collection duties.

Refuse collection offers a particularly suitable application for hydrogen fuel cell technology to replace diesel, as the back-to-base model allows for a central refueling infrastructure. Operating the hydraulic lifts also demands significant power, which Hyzon’s high-density fuel cells can supply.