Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Nearly 20% of intact tropical forest landscapes overlap with extractive industries

INDOT, Purdue to develop wireless electric vehicle dynamic charging solution for highway infrastructure; magnetizable concrete

19 July 2021

The Indiana Department of Transportation and Purdue University early in July announced plans to develop the first contactless wireless-charging concrete pavement highway segment. The project will use innovative magnetizable concrete developed by German startup Magment GmbH enabling wireless dynamic charging of electric vehicles as they drive.

Magment is an innovative concrete material created from cement and recycled magnetic particles that enhances the transfer of energy with high robustness and excellent performance

The project will include three phases and is expected to begin later this summer.

Phases 1 and 2 of the project will feature pavement testing, analysis, and optimization research conducted by the Joint Transportation Research Program (JTRP) at Purdue’s West Lafayette campus.

In phase 3, INDOT will construct a quarter-mile-long testbed at a location yet to be determined, where engineers will test the innovative concrete’s capacity to charge heavy trucks operation at high power (200 kilowatts and above).

Upon successful completion of testing of all three phases, INDOT will use the new technology to electrify a yet to be determined segment of interstate highway within Indiana.

The project is part of the Advancing Sustainability through Power Infrastructure for Road Electrification (ASPIRE) Initiative, an Engineering Research Center funded by NSF, the National Science Foundation, and involves the collaboration of universities, government laboratories, businesses, and other stakeholders developing next-generation charging technologies for the electrification of Transportation vehicles of all classes.

Posted on 19 July 2021 in Electric (Battery), Infrastructure, Wireless | | Comments (1)

Comments

Davemart

Had a look on their site and I could find no specs at all - nothing concrete, so to speak! ;-)

Posted by: Davemart | 19 July 2021 at 03:25 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)