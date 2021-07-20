Volvo C40 Recharge EV coming to US with $58,750 MSRP

The Volvo C40 Recharge pure electric will start at an MSRP of $58,750 in the United States before tax credits. This newest addition to the Volvo electric line-up has all the benefits of an SUV but with a lower and sleeker design. It is the first Volvo model in the company’s history designed as pure electric only and the first to feature a leather-free interior.





The C40 Recharge, along with the 2022 XC40 Recharge, introduces new specification level nomenclature: Plus and Ultimate.

The New C40 Recharge will be available in the Ultimate specification level and includes every available feature such as Android Operating System with Google imbedded, oversized fixed Panoramic Moonroof, Pixel LED lighting, Pilot Assist, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, 360° Surround View Camera and Unique 20" wheels. Customers can choose the Fjord Blue Carpet for no additional charge and it may be combined with 4 of the 7 exterior paint colors.

Pre-orders for the C40 Recharge began online in March 2021 and it is currently available to order online at volvocars.us. Vehicle production will begin in Ghent, Belgium this fall with the first US customer deliveries planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.

All Volvo Car model year 2022 pure electric vehicles in the United States will come with 250 kWh of complimentary charging on Electrify America’s network, to be used within the first 3 years. Once the complimentary charging has been fully used within the first 3 years, customers will automatically be eligible for Electrify America’s Pass+, with the $4 monthly membership fee covered courtesy of Volvo Car USA for one year. This will enable drivers to charge at discounted rates of $0.31/min, compared to the standard $0.43/min.

With the ambition to be a carbon neutral company by 2040, Volvo Cars is working towards 50% of its global sales to consist of fully electric cars by 2025.