GKN Automotive accelerating advanced development of next-generation 800V eDrive technologies

GKN Automotive is accelerating its development of next generation eDrive technologies in response to the rapidly increasing global demand for electrified vehicles.





These future systems, utilizing 800V technologies, are already at advanced stages of development and being tested in real-world conditions. GKN Automotive says it is now working with the leading automotive manufacturers to bring these advanced eDrive systems to production.

Future eDrive technologies, using 800V technology, promise faster charging times and superior performance. The greater systems efficiencies they bring will also lead to an increased driving range. Efficiencies could also lead to car makers opting to use smaller batteries, reducing vehicle cost, complexity, and weight.

GKN Automotive’s rapid development of next generation eDrive systems is being enhanced through working in Formula E as a partner to Jaguar Racing. Constant testing to improve efficiency, performance and extending the range of batteries in the ultra-competitive world of electric motorsport creates a direct link from race to road.

Technology currently being developed for Jaguar Racing will likely be available on near-future road cars in just three years.