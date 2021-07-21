Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
ROUSH CleanTech, Penske, and Proterra collaborate on next-generation F-650 electric commercial trucks
Li-Cycle partners with Univar Solutions OnSite Services for Li-ion battery waste management

GKN Automotive accelerating advanced development of next-generation 800V eDrive technologies

21 July 2021

GKN Automotive is accelerating its development of next generation eDrive technologies in response to the rapidly increasing global demand for electrified vehicles.

001-acedrive---052-a-952-a5-edu-render-assy-pre-release-perspective.send

These future systems, utilizing 800V technologies, are already at advanced stages of development and being tested in real-world conditions. GKN Automotive says it is now working with the leading automotive manufacturers to bring these advanced eDrive systems to production.

Future eDrive technologies, using 800V technology, promise faster charging times and superior performance. The greater systems efficiencies they bring will also lead to an increased driving range. Efficiencies could also lead to car makers opting to use smaller batteries, reducing vehicle cost, complexity, and weight.

GKN Automotive’s rapid development of next generation eDrive systems is being enhanced through working in Formula E as a partner to Jaguar Racing. Constant testing to improve efficiency, performance and extending the range of batteries in the ultra-competitive world of electric motorsport creates a direct link from race to road.

Technology currently being developed for Jaguar Racing will likely be available on near-future road cars in just three years.

Posted on 21 July 2021 in 800V, Electric (Battery), Motors, Power Electronics | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)