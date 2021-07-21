Li-Cycle partners with Univar Solutions OnSite Services for Li-ion battery waste management

Li-Cycle Corp., the largest lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, is partnering with Univar Solutions OnSite Services, a leader in waste management, to provide waste management solutions for lithium-ion batteries.

Through the partnership, Li-Cycle and Univar Solutions customers will benefit from a waste management solution for lithium-ion battery waste across multiple manufacturing verticals, including the growing North American electric vehicle manufacturing market.

The partnership will leverage Univar Solutions’ expertise in collecting, sorting, and diverting waste on site at such facilities with Li-Cycle becoming a key partner for responsibly managing any lithium-ion battery waste.

This new partnership with Univar Solutions will enable us to deliver additional value for both new and existing customers by providing them with total waste management solutions as it pertains to lithium-ion batteries. We are constantly looking for ways to support our growing customer base and promote more economically and environmentally sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, which in turn helps create new sources of critical materials for the end-consumer. —Ajay Kochhar, co-founder and CEO of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle utilizes a commercial process for efficient recovery of critical, finite materials from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries through partnerships with some of the largest automotive and battery manufacturers across the globe.

Univar Solutions’ OnSite Services team is an industry leader in comprehensive waste and byproduct management programs, servicing the automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, and other manufacturing sectors.