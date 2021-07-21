ROUSH CleanTech, Penske, and Proterra collaborate on next-generation F-650 electric commercial trucks

ROUSH CleanTech, Penske Truck Leasing, and Proterra Inc announced a new collaboration under which Proterra will supply its battery technology to ROUSH CleanTech for the development of its next-generation Ford F-650 all-electric commercial truck.





ROUSH CleanTech will integrate its advanced clean technology and control systems to leverage Ford’s medium-duty chassis and Proterra’s battery technology for Penske Truck Leasing, which will be the first customer for this next-generation product. In addition, the three companies will collaborate on continued fleet electrification, including charging and an ecosystem of solutions that will make the transition to electric more seamless for fleets.

The all-electric ROUSH CleanTech Ford F-650 is a purpose-built Class 6 commercial electric vehicle that is available in several configurations including utility trucks, shuttle buses, and box trucks.

Built on the Ford’s industry-leading F-650 chassis, the vehicle will be equipped with Proterra’s H Series battery systems. Suited for packaging between frame rails, the Proterra H Series battery system powering the F-650 can provide 165 kWh of energy to deliver an estimated 125 miles of vehicle range on a single charge, while supporting an available payload of nearly 8,500 lbs. ROUSH CleanTech expects to deliver the next-generation Ford F-650 in Q2 of 2023 to Penske Truck Leasing.