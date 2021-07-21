DOE awards $125M to bring clean energy technologies to market

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is awarding a total of $125 million to support 110 clean energy technology projects (DE-FOA-0002381). Within that total, DOE’s Office of Energy and Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) will award $57.6 million to 53 projects by 51 small businesses and entrepreneurs with phase II funding based on the initial success of their phase I awards, including follow-on awards to support projects closer to market.

Other DOE funding programs included in the $125-million total are Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation (US$8 million); Electricity (US$2.2 million); Fossil Energy (US$14.7 million); Fusion Energy Sciences (US$10 million); High Energy Physics (US$17.9 million); and Nuclear Energy ($13.4 million).

Through DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program, the phase II awards support the research and development of innovative clean energy technologies toward commercialization. EERE phase II awards are awarded for a two-year project duration, with initial funding up to $1.1 million, and two potential follow-on awards of up to $1.1 million each.

Among the 53 EERE project selections are: