Volkswagen Group more than doubles deliveries of all-electric vehicles in first half year to 170,939 units

The Volkswagen Group continued to gain momentum with its electric offensive in the first half of 2021. In total, 170,939 BEV models were delivered throughout the world up to the end of June—more than twice as many as in the prior-year period (+165.2%). The following new BEV models were launched in this period: Volkswagen ID.4, Volkswagen ID.6, ŠKODA Enyaq iV, Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, Audi e-tron GT2 and Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

After 59,948 BEV had been delivered to customers in the first quarter (+78.4% compared with the previous year), deliveries increased significantly, as planned, in the second quarter to 110,991 units (+259.7% compared with the previous year).





In the course of the year, the BEV ramp-up will further accelerate thanks to the expanded model range. The Group has also consistently expanded its portfolio of PHEV models. This vehicle category benefits from considerable customer demand, as well. In the first half of the year, a total of 171,300 PHEV were delivered, more than three times as many as in the prior-year period (+204.2%).

As regards BEV deliveries by regions, the Group’s home market of Europe was clearly in the lead in the first half year, with 128,078 vehicles (share: 74.9%). Here, the Group was the market leader, with a share of about 26% in BEV deliveries.

In the US, the Group handed over 18,514 BEV models to customers, corresponding to 10.8% of its worldwide BEV deliveries. Thus, the Group achieved a higher market share there with BEV, at about 9%, than in the overall market including conventionally powered vehicles.

In China, 18,285 battery-electric vehicles were handed over to customers in the first half of 2021, accounting for 10.7% of the Group’s worldwide BEV deliveries.

The BEV model offensive of the core Volkswagen brand started in Europe last year with the ID.3. This model was followed this year by the ID.4 electric SUV, which was also launched in the US and China in March. In addition, the ID.6, an electric SUV with up to 7 seats tailored specifically to meet the needs of Chinese customers, has been available in China since June.

Slightly more than half of the BEV deliveries throughout the world up to the end of June bore the logo of the core Volkswagen brand, which handed over 92,859 vehicles to customers (share: 54.3%). The premium brands Audi and Porsche followed with 32,775 vehicles (share: 19.2%) and 19,822 vehicles (share: 11.6%) respectively. ŠKODA delivered 17,697 BEV (share: 10.4%) and SEAT 6,172 (share: 3.6%).

The top five BEV models in the first half were: