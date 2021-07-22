Mercedes launches new plug-in hybrid S 580 e; Gen4 hybrid system, 100 km electric range

Mercedes-Benz is launching the new S 580 e plug-in hybrid, with which the fourth generation of the hybrid drive system is celebrating its premiere in the S-Class. The plug-in hybrid is available to order, in both short and long wheelbase versions, with price starting at €123,736 (US$146,000).





S 580 e combined fuel consumption: 1.5-1.1 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 33.0-26.0 g/km, combined electrical consumption: 22.0-20.2 kWh/100 km.

Mercedes has also added the mild hybrid S 580 4MATIC. This V8 gasoline engine with integrated second-generation starter-generator and 48-volt on-board electrical system is also available with both wheelbases, with prices starting at €126,366 (US$149,000).

With an electric output of 110 kW/150 hp and an all-electric range of more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) (WLTP), the S 580 e can in many cases operate without using its combustion engine. The range has more than doubled compared with the previous model.

The basis for the hybrid drive system is provided by the six-cylinder in-line M 256 engine with 270 kW/367 hp from the current generation of Mercedes-Benz engines.

The high power density of the hybrid traction head is achieved using a permanently excited synchronous motor with internal rotor. The peak torque of the electric motor, at 480 N·m, is available right from the start, resulting in high agility when moving off, along with dynamic driving performance.

The top speed in the ELECTRIC drive program is 140 km/h (87 mph). The positioning of the battery in the vehicle brings advantages on a day-to-day basis compared with the previous model: the luggage compartment no longer has a step and offers a through-loading facility.

An 11 kW charger is on board as standard for three-phase charging from the AC grid, while a 60 kW DC charger is available for fast charging with direct current. Even with an empty battery, a full charge can be achieved in around 30 minutes.