Hyzon Motors introduces new hydrogen storage system expected to cut development costs in half

Hyzon Motors Inc., a global supplier of hydrogen fuel-cell-powered commercial vehicles, has developed new onboard hydrogen storage system technology that it says is capable of reducing the weight and manufacturing cost of commercial vehicles powered by Hyzon’s hydrogen fuel cells.

The new patent-pending onboard hydrogen storage system technology integrates lightweight composite materials with the system’s metal frame. It has the potential to reduce the overall weight of the system by 43%, storage system costs by 52% and the required manufacturing component count by 75%, based on a single-rack system with capacity to store five hydrogen cylinders.

In addition to reducing the weight and costs, the storage system can be configured to hold varying numbers of hydrogen tanks. The smallest version can hold five tanks, and can be extended to seven tanks because of its modular design. A separate version can hold ten tanks, appropriate for trucks driving longer distances.

While these two options are mounted behind the cab, a third storage system allows for an additional two tanks to be mounted to each side of the truck, extending the vehicle’s range without diminishing the size of the trailer.

The development of this technology was a cross-Atlantic collaboration between Hyzon Europe and Hyzon US, with the company planning to produce this new system in both its Rochester, NY, and Groningen, the Netherlands, facilities. The technology will be implemented in Hyzon’s vehicles world-wide.

Hyzon also expects to license this new system to other commercial vehicle companies. As part of the Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance, a global consortium of companies active along the hydrogen value chain, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to have access to the technology.

The new technology has already been installed in pilot trucks in Europe and is expected to be deployed across all vehicles beginning in Q4 2021.