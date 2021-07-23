Mercedes-Benz acquires electric motor technology company YASA

Mercedes-Benz has acquired YASA, a pioneer in next-generation electric drive technology. Under the terms of the acquisition, YASA will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz, developing ultra high-performance e-motors, while retaining its own brand, team, facilities and continuing to supply existing automotive supercar customers.





YASA’s axial-flux electric motor

Founded in 2009, YASA’s proprietary axial-flux electric motor is a step-change from the legacy radial electric motor technology. YASA’s patented e-motors deliver the greatest efficiencies and highest power densities in class for the smallest possible size and weight, giving end customers unsurpassed driving experiences.

Following the acquisition, YASA and its 250 employees will continue to operate from its headquarters and production facility in Oxford, UK. YASA will provide electric motors for Mercedes-Benz’s AMG.EA electric-only platform, while also acting as an innovation partner pioneering new electric drive technology for the Group.

Working with Mercedes-Benz since 2019, it was always clear that we shared the same commitment to engineering excellence, innovation and reshaping mobility for the electric age. This acquisition is tremendously exciting because it gives YASA technology the global scale and reach of Mercedes-Benz. Together, we have the opportunity to make YASA the premier mark of excellence in electric motor technology, accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and resetting the bar for electric driving experiences. —Chris Harris, CEO, YASA

YASA’s expertise and resources will be focused on delivering world-beating electric drive technologies for AMG-Mercedes’ electric-only platform.