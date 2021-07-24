GM introduces new Super Cruise features to 6 MY2022 vehicles

General Motors will introduce new Super Cruise capabilities on six model year 2022 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022. Super Cruise is the first true hands-free driver-assistance technology allowing drivers to travel hands-free on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads across the US and Canada.





Super Cruise adds hands-free trailering.

New capabilities include:

Trailering. Customers will be able to trailer their boat, camper and more while driving hands-free.

Automatic lane change. The technology can indicate when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver, while following signaling protocols.

Enhanced navigation display. Super Cruise compatible roads will be displayed in the in-vehicle navigation systems for vehicles equipped with the embedded Google Maps app and show routes available for hands-free driving, during route selection.

These enhancements will be available on select model year 2022 Super Cruise enabled vehicles, including Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and GMC Sierra.

GM’s vehicle intelligence platform, which provides more bandwidth and data processing power, enabled these enhancements and underscores GM’s software expertise. The digital platform also enables GM to provide over-the-air updates to select model year 2021 vehicle owners, allowing them to take full advantage of Super Cruise’s latest enhancements.

Super Cruise will be available on 22 vehicles by 2023, including Cadillac LYRIQ and GMC HUMMER EV SUV. Additional vehicles that offer versions of Super Cruise include the 2022 Cadillac XT6 and the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

GM launched Super Cruise in 2017 with the Cadillac brand and has added capabilities, expanded Super Cruise-enabled routes and availability on more products since then. To date, approximately 10 million miles have been driven by customers using Super Cruise across the US and Canada.