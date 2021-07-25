Eastman collaborating with USAMP and PADNOS on fully circular recycling study in automotive market

Eastman is collaborating with the United States Automotive Materials Partnership LLC (USAMP) and automotive recycler PADNOS for a concept feasibility study to demonstrate a closed-loop project to recycle automotive-industry mixed plastic waste in the automotive supply chain. USAMP is a subsidiary of the United States Council for Automotive Research LLC (USCAR).

When automobiles are at the end of their life, metals, tires, and glass account for 80%–90% of the materials that can be recycled through traditional mechanical recycling streams. The other 10%–20%, referred to as automotive shedder residue (ASR), consists of mixed plastic and other non-recycled materials that currently end up in landfills or are recovered through waste-to-energy technologies.

Under this initiative, PADNOS will use ASR as a sustainable feedstock for Eastman’s molecular recycling process, creating a circular solution.

The study will also assess how well Eastman’s carbon renewal technology (CRT), one of Eastman’s two molecular recycling technologies (the other being polyester renewal), breaks down the plastic-rich fraction of ASR into molecular building blocks. By recycling these complex plastics in CRT, Eastman can replace fossil-based feedstock and create polymers without compromising performance for use in new automotive applications.

USAMP sees the potential for energy savings and reduced overall greenhouse gas emissions while eliminating a significant fraction of the 5–7 million tons of ASR generated annually in the United States from landfills.

This 12-month automotive recycling project with Eastman and PADNOS is part of USAMP’s broad materials research and sustainability program. Programs like this are critical to establishing a cost-effective pathway for addressing challenges associated with the consumption of ASR back into automotive parts to enable true industry circularity. —Steve Zimmer, executive director of USCAR

Steve Crawford, executive vice president, chief technology, and sustainability officer for Eastman, cited this as a prime example of how collaboration across the value chain is essential to making material circularity mainstream.