Survey finds EV consideration in US growing rapidly

Nearly half of Americans would consider owning an electric vehicle (EV) today, up from just more than a third of the population three months ago. Better battery life, range and safety are the top factors consumers believe automakers need to address for electric vehicles to take off, according to a new public opinion research released today by Factorial Energy and The Harris Poll.

Factorial Energy is a start-up developing solid-state battery technology that improves energy density, safety, range and costs over existing batteries. The company emerged from stealth mode in April with a 40Ah solid-state battery cell for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. (Earlier post.)

The survey found that 48% of Americans are open to owning an EV today, compared with 37% in April. Importantly, consumers rate improvements in battery life and range (88%), additional charging stations (86%) and higher safety standards (86%) as the top factors they believe automakers must address to make electric vehicles successful.

In addition, a majority of consumers (51%) would be even more likely to purchase an electric vehicle if it were equipped with solid-state battery technology.

This research demonstrates that the number of consumers open to transitioning from fossil-fuel-powered cars to electric vehicles continues to grow. But they will only make the switch if automakers can improve key performance features that affect their daily lives. Consumers want the greater range, safety standards and reduced costs that can be achieved by utilizing next-generation solid-state battery technology, and we’re proud to be the first to reach the 40 Amp-hour benchmark for a solid-state cell. —Factorial Energy CEO Siyu Huang

The company’s Factorial Electrolyte System Technology (FEST) is a proprietary solid electrolyte material that enables safe and reliable cell performance with high-voltage and high-energy density electrodes.

FEST is safer than conventional lithium-ion technology, replacing the combustible liquid electrolyte with a safer, more stable solid-state electrolyte that suppresses lithium dendrite formation on lithium-metal anodes. Battery platforms based on FEST yield 20%-50% improvements in driving range without sacrificing pack longevity and surpass prevailing EV battery performance standards, including those for energy density, cycle life and safety, according to the company.

Factorial’s batteries are unique for achieving the broadest range of automaker performance requirements while offering superior energy density, safety and scalability, according to Huang. The company’s technology can easily be integrated into existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing infrastructure.

The Harris Poll survey was conducted 15-19 July among a nationally representative sample of 2020 American adults.