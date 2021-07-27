Air Products and Cummins partner on hydrogen fuel cell trucks; Air Products to convert global 2K truck fleet to H2

Air Products and Cummins signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work together to accelerate the integration of hydrogen fuel cell trucks in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Cummins will provide hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrains integrated into selected OEM partners’ heavy-duty trucks for Air Products, as Air Products begins the process of converting its global fleet of distribution vehicles to hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Following a successful demonstration and pilot phase, Air Products plans to convert its global fleet of approximately 2,000 trucks to hydrogen fuel cell zero-emission vehicles. Cummins and Air Products expect the demonstration phase to begin in 2022.

Additionally, Cummins and Air Products will work together to increase the accessibility of renewable hydrogen, including hydrogen infrastructure opportunities that promote the adoption of hydrogen for mobility.

We believe hydrogen is the future for heavy duty segments of the transportation market and we can demonstrate to the world its merits by being a first-mover in transitioning our heavy-duty fleet of trucks to hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. We are pleased to be working with Cummins to achieve our fleet transition goals. Sustainability is Air Products’ growth strategy and creates our growth opportunities, and nothing says more about our company’s approach to sustainability than a fleet of zero-emission vehicles on the road delivering product to customers every day. —Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products’ chairman, president and CEO

The best way to promote the adoption of hydrogen for mobility in heavy-duty applications is for us to have units on the road and lead by example. In addition to other heavy-duty applications like transit fleets, where we already provide fueling solutions, the semi-truck market is a major opportunity for hydrogen due to its rigorous requirements. Only hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can provide the necessary range, refueling time, and weight requirements to decarbonize this important transportation sector. —Eric Guter, Air Products’ vice president for hydrogen for mobility solutions

Hydrogen fuel cells are gaining momentum as the technology of choice in heavy-duty applications due to the duty cycles, especially in extreme climate conditions. Hydrogen as a transportation fuel most closely mirrors the traditional consumer transportation fuel experience, and Air Products has been a pioneer in this area for decades. The company’s technologies are used in more than 1.5 million refuelings annually across 20 countries, with Air Products having been involved in more than 250 projects.

As the world’s largest hydrogen producer, Air Products has experience across the full value chain for hydrogen and is driving sustainable growth by building, owning and operating the world’s largest production, gasification, carbon capture, transportation and fueling projects.

Cummins has a long history of advanced technology and engineering capabilities and has a broad portfolio of market-leading hydrogen technologies, including PEM electrolyzer and fuel cell solutions. To date, the company has deployed more than 2,000 fuel cells and 600 electrolyzers globally.

Cummins hydrogen innovations have been part of many of the world’s “firsts,” including powering the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell passenger trains, the world’s first hydrogen refueling station suitable for ships, cars and trucks in Antwerp, Belgium and the world’s largest PEM electrolyzer in Bécancour, Canada.