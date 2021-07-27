FREYR Battery chooses Mpac Lambert for supply of battery cell assembly equipment package to customer qualification plant

FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has signed a contract with Mpac Lambert for the supply of the casting and unit cell assembly equipment package to the battery cell production line at FREYR’s Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) in Mo i Rana, Norway. (Earlier post.)

Preparatory work on the facility is already ongoing with a targeted start of initial operations in the second half of 2022.

Mpac Lambert, a UK-based developer of automation and mass production solutions, was prequalified to participate in the competitive tender following nearly three years of cooperation with 24M Technologies on industrializing and scaling 24M’s SemiSolid lithium-ion battery platform technology.





The company will leverage 24M’s innovative battery casting technology and in-house expertise and experience in automation and mass production systems to construct and install the equipment.

The casting and unit cell assembly sits at the heart of the battery cell production process. This is FREYR’s first contract for critical production line machinery, and we are excited to take the important step towards achieving the milestones outlined in our project plan. We expect to commence construction in August 2021. FREYR looks forward to announcing other contract awards for other equipment to the CQP in due course. —Einar Kilde, EVP Projects at FREYR

The contract with Mpac Lambert also grants FREYR options for delivery of the casting and unit cell assembly equipment packages for FREYR’s planned Gigafactories.

FREYR plans to develop up to 35 GWh of battery cell production capacity in Norway and additional 8 GWh via joint ventures in Norway and/or the Nordic region by 2025 to position the company as one of Europe’s largest battery cell suppliers.

Five of the facilities will be located in the Mo i Rana industrial complex in Northern Norway, leveraging Norway’s highly skilled workforce and abundant, low-cost renewable energy sources from hydro and wind.

FREYR is committed to supporting cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an international ecosystem of scientific, commercial, and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain in the region.