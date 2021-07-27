OCTA ordering 10 more New Flyer battery-electric buses

New Flyer of America has received a firm contract from the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) for 10 zero-emission battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE 40-foot transit buses. OCTA serves 34 cities within Orange County, California, providing transportation to the state’s third-largest county and supporting nearly 40 million passengers per year.

The purchase follows New Flyer’s recent delivery to OCTA of 10 hydrogen fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE H2 transit buses and moves toward fulfilment of California’s Innovative Clean Transit (ICT) regulation.

Adopted by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2018, ICT statewide regulation mandates agencies to gradually transition to 100% zero-emission bus (ZEB) fleets by 2040.

NFI has electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the company’s vehicles have completed more than 40 million EV service miles.