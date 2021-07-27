Tesla produced and delivered more than 200K vehicles in Q2 2021

In the second quarter of 2021, Tesla produced 206,421 vehicles (2,340 Model S/X and 204,081 Model 3/Y) and delivered 201,250 (1,890 Model S/X) and 199,360 Model 3/Y). Tesla also announced that had achieved an operating margin of 11.0% and exceeded $1 billion of GAAP net income for the first time.

Despite the supply chain challenges—especially global semiconductor shortages and port congestion—the Tesla team kept production running as close to full capacity as possible. The company cautioned that with global vehicle demand at record levels, component supply will have a strong influence on the rate of delivery growth for the rest of this year.





Total revenue grew 98% year-on-year in Q2. This was primarily achieved through substantial growth in vehicle deliveries, as well as growth in other parts of the business, Tesla said.

At the same time, vehicle ASP (average selling price) declined by 2% YoY as Model S and Model X deliveries were reduced in Q2 due to the product updates and as lower ASP China-made vehicles became a larger percentage of the global mix.

Tesla also reported that it successfully validated performance and lifetime of 4680 cells produced at the Kato facility in California. (earlier post) Tesla is nearing the end of manufacturing validation at Kato; field quality and yield are at viable levels and the focus is now on improving the 10% of manufacturing processes that currently bottleneck production output.

Volume production is still in the future. Internal crash testing of Tesla’s structural pack architecture with a single-piece front casting has been successful.

Tesla says that it plans to grow manufacturing capacity as quickly as possible. Over a multi-year horizon, it expects to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries. Some years may see faster growth—such as 2021. The rate of growth will depend on equipment capacity, operational efficiency, and the capacity and stability of the supply chain.

Tesla says it is on track to build the first Model Y vehicles in Berlin and Austin in 2021. The pace of the respective production ramps will be influenced by the successful introduction of many new product and manufacturing technologies, ongoing supply-chain related challenges and regional permitting.

To better focus on these factories, and due to the limited availability of battery cells and global supply chain challenges, Tesla has shifted the launch of the Semi truck program to 2022. The company said that it is also making progress on the industrialization of Cybertruck, which is currently planned for Austin production subsequent to Model Y.