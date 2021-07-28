ELMS and Thermo King partner to build all-electric refrigerated delivery van prototype

To meet the growing demands for sustainable delivery solutions, Electric Last Mile, Inc. (ELMS) (earlier post) and Thermo King, a strategic brand of Trane Technologies plc, plan to build an all-electric refrigerated delivery van. As part of the collaboration, Thermo King will integrate its E-200 all-electric refrigeration unit into the ELMS’ Urban Delivery electric vehicle (EV). This vehicle will be a prototype of the anticipated first Class 1 commercial EV available in the United States.





ELMS and Thermo King expect to pilot the Urban Delivery prototype with refrigerated transport customers, as well as have it on display at the Home Delivery Expo, alongside their partners at Delivery Concepts, Inc. The prototype will also be on display at International Food Distributors Association’s annual events.

Thermo King introduced electrification to the transport refrigeration industry more than two decades ago with electric technologies in its marine, bus and truck product lines. Today, the company offers several all-electric products, which is paving the way to an all-electric portfolio of zero emission cold chain solutions.

Thermo King’s refrigerated and temperature-controlled solutions help to support the safe delivery of critical perishable goods, from fresh food to pharmaceuticals, including Covid-19 vaccines.

ELMS’ first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is anticipated to be the first class 1 electric vehicle in the US market.