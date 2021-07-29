DOE awards $60M to 24 R&D projects to accelerate advancements in zero-emissions vehicles

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is awarding $60 million to 24 research and development projects aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions from passenger cars and light- and heavy-duty trucks. (DE-FOA-0002420) The projects will help decarbonize the transportation sector and enhance the infrastructure needed to support the growing adoption of zero-emission vehicles.

Transportation accounts for approximately 30% of total US energy needs and generates the largest share of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. The projects, funded through DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Vehicles Technology Office (VTO), address the two largest contributors to transportation sector emissions: passenger cars and light-duty trucks account for nearly 60% of emissions and medium- and heavy-duty trucks account for nearly 25%.

Awardees across 12 projects will focus on developing next-generation lithium batteries with improved lifespan, safety, and affordability; improving the performance and durability of electrolytes that carry ions within batteries; and increasing the power density of electric drive systems. These advancements would increase the useful life of EVs and enable more affordable, better performing vehicles. (Total award amount: $28.1 million.)

Awardees across six projects will help develop a better understanding of new mobility technologies, particularly on how automated, connected, electric, and shared vehicle technology, such as automated electric shuttles and connected vehicle/infrastructure technologies, interact with the larger transportation system. (Total award amount: $20.2 million.)

Clemson University will develop a lightweight, multi-material passenger vehicle body structure, addressing challenges in joining dissimilar materials. (Total award amount: $5.8 million.)

Two projects will develop simulation tools to accelerate and optimize the development of advanced emissions systems for heavy-duty vehicles. (Total award amount: $5.1 million.)

Three projects will develop tools to understand charging infrastructure needs for medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles and analyze environmental, cost, and energy impacts of infrastructure upgrades. (Total award amount: $1 million).

The battery and electrification projects under this funding opportunity support the National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries’ goal of maintaining and advancing US battery technology R&D leadership.