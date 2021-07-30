Dana and Switch Mobility partner on electrified commercial vehicles

Dana Incorporated, a global provider of drivetrain and e-propulsion systems, and Switch Mobility Ltd., the electrified commercial vehicles company and subsidiary of Ashok Leyland Ltd, a leading commercial-vehicle manufacturer, have signed a strategic agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dana will make a strategic investment in Switch Mobility and become a preferred supplier of electric drivetrain components for the company’s e-bus and EV commercial vehicle offering, providing e-Axles, gearboxes, motors, inverters, software and controls, and electronics cooling.

Light commercial vehicles and buses continue to present significant opportunities as they lead the commercial-vehicle segment’s shift to fully electrified platforms. We are pleased to extend our relationships with our long-standing customers, Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility, as they continue to grow and implement their next-generation, road-proven technology that will enable a direct, positive impact on delivering sustainable urban e-mobility. —James Kamsickas, Dana Chairman and CEO

Switch Mobility combines the electrical commercial vehicle operations of Ashok Leyland in India and Optare in the UK to secure a global position in net-zero carbon buses and light commercial vehicles.

A mature start-up, Switch was forged from the EV elements of Ashok Leyland, the third-largest bus and LCV OEM in the world, and Optare, the UK bus manufacturer with more than a century of expertise in using the latest technologies in bus design. In 2014, Switch introduced the first British-built, pure-electric buses to London’s roads and since then has put 280 EVs on the road, clocking up more than 26 million electric miles in developed and developing markets.