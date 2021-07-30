Dana and Switch Mobility partner on electrified commercial vehicles

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
30 July 2021

Dana Incorporated, a global provider of drivetrain and e-propulsion systems, and Switch Mobility Ltd., the electrified commercial vehicles company and subsidiary of Ashok Leyland Ltd, a leading commercial-vehicle manufacturer, have signed a strategic agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dana will make a strategic investment in Switch Mobility and become a preferred supplier of electric drivetrain components for the company’s e-bus and EV commercial vehicle offering, providing e-Axles, gearboxes, motors, inverters, software and controls, and electronics cooling.

Light commercial vehicles and buses continue to present significant opportunities as they lead the commercial-vehicle segment’s shift to fully electrified platforms. We are pleased to extend our relationships with our long-standing customers, Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility, as they continue to grow and implement their next-generation, road-proven technology that will enable a direct, positive impact on delivering sustainable urban e-mobility.

—James Kamsickas, Dana Chairman and CEO

Switch Mobility combines the electrical commercial vehicle operations of Ashok Leyland in India and Optare in the UK to secure a global position in net-zero carbon buses and light commercial vehicles.

A mature start-up, Switch was forged from the EV elements of Ashok Leyland, the third-largest bus and LCV OEM in the world, and Optare, the UK bus manufacturer with more than a century of expertise in using the latest technologies in bus design. In 2014, Switch introduced the first British-built, pure-electric buses to London’s roads and since then has put 280 EVs on the road, clocking up more than 26 million electric miles in developed and developing markets.

Posted on 30 July 2021 in Electric (Battery), Motors, Power Electronics, Vehicle Systems

