Gentherm receives first production vehicle award for ClimateSense technology

30 July 2021

Gentherm, a developer of innovative thermal management technologies (earlier post), has received its first production vehicle award for its ClimateSense technology on an all-new 2024 model year electric vehicle with a global automaker.

ClimateSense is Gentherm’s proprietary microclimate solution comprising advanced thermal products, integrated electronics, embedded software and a thermo-physiology based, human-centric approach.

Our ClimateSense microclimate technology will help OEM customers achieve their electrification goals by increasing vehicle range and energy savings, while delivering a best-in-class personalized thermal experience. We are excited about this first production award for ClimateSense and the potential our technology has to address the growing needs of the electric vehicle market.

—Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm

Designed, developed, and manufactured by the company, ClimateSense technology seamlessly integrates into the existing vehicle architecture utilizing localized convective and conductive heating and cooling solutions to create personalized comfort while significantly reducing HVAC energy consumption.

Published studies show the technology can deliver between 50% to 69% energy savings in cold-weather testing and 34% energy savings in hot weather testing, when compared to the existing central HVAC system of a first-generation Chevrolet Bolt EV.

