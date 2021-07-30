Mitsubishi Motors to launch new Outlander PHEV with new-generation PHEV system in US in 2H 2022

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will launch a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model of the all-new Outlander crossover SUV with a new-generation PHEV system. The vehicle will roll out in Japan in the second half of this fiscal year (fiscal 2021 runs from April 2021 to March 2022) and in the US in the second half of calendar-year 2022.

The gasoline model of the all-new Outlander was released in North America in April 2021.

With improved motor output and increased battery capacity over the current model, the all-new Outlander PHEV model delivers more powerful road performance and greater driving range.

Based on the newly developed platform, integrated components and an optimized layout allow the new model to accommodate seven passengers in three rows.

The Outlander PHEV debuted globally in 2013. Since launch, the Outlander PHEV has been sold in more than 60 countries around the world and is a leader in the PHEV category. Outlander PHEV launched in the US in 2016 as a 2017 model-year vehicle.